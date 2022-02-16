LIAM GALLAGHER He’s electric



Britpop royalty Liam Gallagher is heading over to Perth for a Splendour in the Grass sideshow at HBF Stadium on Saturday, July 30.

With new single Everything’s Electric just out and album C’MON YOU KNOW dropping on Friday, May 27, Liam Gallagher looks set to build on the success of his three previous studio albums, which established his iconic status for a whole new generation. Between his triumphs as a solo artist and his phenomenal success with Oasis, Liam Gallagher has spent a combined total of almost six months at #1 across eleven chart-topping albums.

Liam Gallagher got rave reviews when he last visited Western Australia, performing at Fremantle Arts Centre in 2019.

Liam Gallagher plays HBF Stadium on Saturday, July 30, 2022. For more info and to buy tickets head to ticketmaster.com.au