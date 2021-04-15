LET IT BE Celebrating 50 years of a Beatles classic



Following two sold-out tours of The Beatles’ Abbey Road live in 2019/20, ARC is returning in 2021 to present the final Beatles album in all its glory – Let It Be.

ARC, otherwise known as “Antipodean Rock Collective,” comprised of Kram (Spiderbait), Mark Wilson (Jet), Davey Lane (You Am I) and Darren Middleton (Powderfinger), will hit dates right across Australia, landing in Perth for a show at Perth Concert Hall on Thursday, July 22. After performing Let It Be from start to finish, the quartet will follow with a second set playing a selection of favourites spanning the breadth of The Beatles’ catalogue.

ARC will perform The Beatles’ Let it Be at Perth Concert Hall on Thursday, July 22. For more info and to buy tickets head to livenation.com.au