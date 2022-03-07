LEON BRIDGES Texas son



Texan Grammy-winner and contemporary R&B star Leon Bridges is set to sweep Aussie audiences off their feet this Spring, when the singer returns to Perth, Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney on The Boundless Tour.

It will be Bridges first time down under since January 2019, when he performed to sold-out crowds at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion, as well as multiple nights at Palais Theatre (Melbourne) and The Tivoli (Brisbane).

His visit long-awaited visit to Western Australia includes two shows, with a performance lined up at Good Day Sunshine Festival in Busselton on Saturday, September 24, followed by a headline show at Fremantle Arts Centre on Sunday, September 25.

Joining the tour as special guest in Perth, Melbourne, and Brisbane is seasoned producer, performer, and songwriter Milan Ring, who scored a triple j Feature Album with her debut record I’m Feeling Hopeful.

Bridges is nominated for two Grammys for Best Traditional R&B Performance and Best R&B Album for his newest full length release Gold-Diggers Sound. Debuting at #17 in the US, it contains singles Sweeter, Motorbike, and Why Don’t You Touch Me.

Gold-Diggers Sound follows Bridges’ acclaimed 2015 debut Coming Home (certified ARIA Gold in Australia), and his sophomore release, 2018’s Good Thing, which won a Grammy for Best Traditional R&B Performance and featured singles such as Beyond. He’s also a seasoned collaborator, releasing music with artists such as Khruangbin, The Avalanches, Noah Cyrus, John Mayer, Lucky Daye, Kacey Musgraves, Jazmine Sullivan, and Diplo.