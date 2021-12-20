LED Display Screens for Outdoor Cinemas

Outdoor cinemas have been a thing for many years, and since Covid came long, the merits of screening movies outdoors are undeniable. In this article, we will discuss the use of LED display screens in outdoor cinemas, their advantages, and how best to use them. Read on for more information.

A Brief History of Outdoor Cinemas

The first outdoor cinemas were popular during the 1920s. Even world premieres of major Hollywood movies were screened outdoors. The trend spread and soon outdoor screening events were taking place in cities like New York and Berlin.

Outdoor cinemas were very popular in the 1950s, where they were known as a drive-in. Cars parked in rows and the movie played while viewers sat in their vehicles. Today, outdoor cinemas still exist, although they tend to be more popular in places where the climate is favourable, like Australia. The Moonlight Cinemas in Melbourne, Perth, Brisbane, Adelaide, and Sydney offer sunset screenings, picnics, and drinks under the stars. They are an entertaining and sociable way to watch a movie, with friends, family, or even alone.

LED Screens for Outdoor Use

Modern outdoor cinema screens use LED technology. They can be set up on the fly, quickly and easily, which is perfect for informal gatherings. The onqdigitalgroup.com.au website has more information on a range of LED screens suitable for indoor and outdoor use, but there are lots of options available.

Modular LED screens on a truss system are great for larger events. This setup will accommodate large and extra-large screens and can be customised to suit the budget and event. There are smaller screens available that come on a trailer, so can be moved from A to B very easily. This type of LED screen setup can be angled and rotated, and also raised up from the ground. They are easy to set up and great for special cinematic viewings at non-permanent locations.

LED Screen Qualities to Look For

Before hiring or buying an LED screen for outdoor use, it is important to make sure it has the right properties.

Weatherproof

LED screens used outdoors must be weatherproof. If you are organising an outdoor cinema screening event, you probably don’t want rain, but rain isn’t the only element that affects electrical equipment. Dust, pollen, and other small particles can cause problems. Weatherproof LED screens come fully protected from moisture and any other weather condition. So, if a dust storm or typhoon sweeps in part-way through a screening, you are covered.

Image Quality

The nature of outdoor cinemas means the audience will probably be seated some distance from the screen. A larger screen is needed, for obvious reasons, but in addition to screen size, the image quality must be very good. SMD-LED technology can deliver superb image quality, with accurate colours and no picture distortion. This ensures the audience can see the movie exactly as the director envisaged.

Screen Brightness

Screen brightness is an issue if content is screened during the day. The screen must be viewable even in direct sunlight, or viewers will have problems watching the movie. However, it is worth scheduling movie screenings for after dusk for best results, as it is a more optimal time of day for many genres, in particular, horror movies.

Contrast Ratio

Contrast ratio is important, too. An ultra-high contrast ratio ensures colours are vivid and blacks are rich. Speak to the company supplying your LED screens to learn more about each of these properties.

Private Screenings Vs Commercial Events

LED screens are suitable for private shows and large, commercial events. If you want to organise an outdoor movie night for your team then a smaller screen will be adequate, but if you are planning an indie film festival and anticipate a lot of attendees, a much larger screen on trusses is more suitable. In fact, depending on the size of the event, you may benefit from installing more than one screen.

LED screens can be used in multiple ways, not only for screening movies and other content. Smaller screens work well for advertising and branding, digital kiosks, and digital posters to advertise upcoming movies. There really is no end to the ways in which modern LED screens are suitable for indoor and outdoor use.