LANEWAY FESTIVAL Set times, Fontaines DC cancel

One of the biggest days on the WA music calendar, St Jerome’s Laneway Festival is fast approaching, hitting the Fremantle’s Esplanade Reserve on Sunday, February 9. The set times have have arrived and with them come a few changes to the line up, with Perth’s very own rock gods Psychedelic Porn Crumpets added.

But with great fortune comes great sadness, as the Porn Crumpets are replacing Dublin rabble-rousers Fontaines DC, who have pulled out due to “ongoing recording commitments”. Given their debut album Dogrel was voted #7 in our Top 20 Albums of 2019, it’s safe to say we’re devastated. Adding salt to the wound is their rescheduled dates for April, which leave off Perth. Not happy Fontaines!

Have a squiz at the set-times here or to make your life a little easier download the Laneway app here: iOS and Android, to make sure you don’t miss a thing.

While there’s not too many terrible clashes, punters will have to choose between the two headliners and two of the best acts, with The 1975 and King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard going up against one another, while Charli XCX and Earl Sweatshirt also clash. It’s great to see plenty of local talent playing at the festival this year, with Stella Donnelly, Spacey Jane, Porn Crumpets, Dulcie, and KUČKA meaning Perth is well and truly represented.

Laneway is also throwing a bunch of after parties to assist the bushfire relief, so head on down to yours to continue having a good time for a good cause. Freo.Social is hosting for Laneway Fremantle, with a live set from Spacey Jane, a DJ set from KUČKA and a DJ set from POND, who just finished touring Australia with Mac DeMarco.

St Jerome’s Laneway Festival hits Fremantle Esplanade on Sunday, February 9. Tickets available from www.moshtix.com. Tickets to Freo.Social’s after party available from Moshtix.