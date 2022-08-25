LANCE ROBINSON Launches debut exhibition with live music



Local visual artist Lance Robinson is set to launch his debut solo exhibition Prevails at Fishbowl Gallery in Scarborough this Friday, August 26.

“Prevails is my debut solo exhibition of selected works on canvas,” he said. “The work represents a spontaneous onset of what has became an obsessive, intuitive urge for expression through a creative medium previously unknown to me.”

The special event will feature live music from Perth acts Myths, Echo Adore, Tanaya Harper, Tara Del Borrello and Joshua Garner.

Robinson says the works that make up this exhibition first emerged in September 2021 “as a meditative form of movement, the throwing of paint onto canvas, the use of common repair tools such as the screwdriver and spanner; the tension and release of energy.”

The collection includes Robinson’s very first work, titled Darkness Through Light and is characterised by bright colour blends, experimental and abstract forms of landscapes, crosses and the ocean.

This is set to be the first of three series of abstract art pieces for the local talent, and will be on display at Fishbowl Gallery and available for sale for one week following the opening night.

Lance Robinson will launch his debut solo exhibition Prevails at Fishbowl Gallery (Livid Skate Cafe) in Scarborough on Friday, August 26, 2022. For more info head to the Facebook event page.