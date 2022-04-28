L.A.B One night only



New Zealand five-piece L.A.B have announced both Fremantle Arts Centre shows they had lined up this weekend will be moving venues across the road to Fremantle Park for one night only this Saturday, April 30. There will now be no show this Friday, April 29.

“Due to the ongoing restrictions on concerts in Western Australia, we were going to have to reduce the capacity of our original shows at the Fremantle Arts Centre and play two shows both nights,” said the band. “This would have meant a shorter set and less of a party, and we know the people of WA have been waiting for this one. So we have managed to move all Friday and Saturday ticket holders to one big show on Saturday, April 30, across the road at Fremantle Park.”

The show has been a long time coming for L.A.B fans, as they finally make their way to Western Australia for their biggest outdoor event to date.

L.A.B are a New Zealand reggae band formed by drummer and producer Brad Kora. L.A.B comprises his brother Stu Kora, Ara Adams-Tamatea, Miharo Gregory and frontman Joel Shadbolt. L.A.B released their debut album in 2017 and have released a new album every year since – right through to 2021’s L.A.B. V.

L.A.B play Fremantle Park on Saturday, April 30. For more info and to buy tickets, head to oztix.com.au