KURT VILE AND THE VIOLATORS Free-wheeling jams



Fresh from releasing new album (watch my moves), Kurt Vile is heading to Australia on a national headline tour.

It follows on from Vile’s previous trip down under, where he shared the stage with long-time friend and collaborator Courtney Barnett, and opened for Nick Cave and Warren Ellis at Hanging Rock.

Fortunately, this time round Western Australia isn’t missing out, as Kurt Vile and the Violators bring their slow-burning, free-wheeling jams to Fremantle Arts Centre on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

Kurt Vile recorded (watch my moves) in his home studio in Philadelphia, with help from longtime collaborator Rob Schnapf (Richard Thompson, Elliott Smith). The record includes 14 originals as well as a version of Bruce Springsteen’s Wages of Sin.

“I’ve come into my own here, and at the same time I’m getting back to my home-recording roots,” Vile said about writing and recording the album. “It’s about songwriting. It’s about lyrics. It’s about being the master of all domains in the music. I’m always thinking about catchy music, even though it’s fried, or sizzled, out. It’s my own version of a classic thing.”

In addition to Schnapf, Vile’s longtime band, The Violators and James Stewart, the album features special guests Chastity Belt, Cate Le Bon and percussionists Stella Mozgawa (Warpaint, Courtney Barnett) and Sarah Jones (Hot Chip, Harry Styles).

(watch my moves) is Vile’s ninth solo full-length studio album and first since 2018’s Bottle It In.

Kurt Vile and the Violators play Fremantle Arts Centre on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. Tickets are on sale Friday, December 2 from www.fac.org.au