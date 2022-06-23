KUCKA Messed Up gets 7/10



KUČKA

Messed Up

LuckyMe

7/10

English-born Australian singer and producer Laura Jane Lowther, commonly known as KUČKA, has made her solo return with new single Messed Up. The electronic pop artist released the track on Thursday, June 1, just over a year on from her debut album Wrestling.

Upon its release, KUČKA explained that the new song was based on “situations that we can get into that we know are bad for us, but it’s also the reason that we are drawn to them.”

“I actually wrote this song a few years back, but could never get the production to work,” she said. “A few months ago, I sat down with it again and decided to start the production from scratch… everything just clicked within a couple of hours.”

Messed Up has a fast and immersive beat, accompanied by KUČKA’s unique sound and ethereal vocals. The song’s visualiser displays footage of an infrared mosh pit of a music festival, and a wild one at that!

The release follows on from KUČKA’s most recent covers of both Christina Aguilera’s 2002 song Beautiful, and PJ Harvey’s 1995 single, Down By The Water.

The track also comes after KUČKA’s work with Australian producer Flume, where she featured on his songs, such as Escape on his new album Palaces, continuing previous collabs like Numb and Getting Colder from his 2016 album Skin.

It’s been a busy few months for KUČKA, having performed on the main stage of Coachella Music Festival alongside Flume and Vince Staples, along with shows at Vivid LIVE at Sydney Opera House and Dark Mofo in Hobart.

After making her 2022 return with Messed Up, KUČKA is set to release more new music soon so keep your eyes and ears peeled!

KAYLA SELLWOOD