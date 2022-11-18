KORA A slice of rousing soul from Aotearoa



New Zealand group KORA have released their new single Gone. A composition that strides hard with emotional lyrics and rousing R&B rhythms, the new track is a slice of broken-hearted soul that speaks of someone’s struggle to save a doomed relationship.

With its blend of keys, acoustic guitars, drums, and mellow bass, Gone has been a live favourite since the summer of 2021/2022, making the release of its studio recording hotly anticipated.

“The inspiration for this song is simply life. The highs and lows of love and loss have been sung about since the beginning of time, but how we come out the other side is the journey that makes us stronger,” said the band upon its release.

Gone was recorded by the band and mixed by Scott Banks (Snavs, Bruno Martini) at Studio DMI in Tauranga, Aotearoa New Zealand. The track follows on from KORA’s last single All You Need.

The accompanying video for Gone was directed by acclaimed cinematographer Heath Patterson and filmed in Queenstown. “The video is filmed in my backyard, a special place and a home to the band, where the song was written and recorded,” said KORA’s Daniel McGruer. “A spiritual journey to find your groove and soul after a painful breakup.”

KORA are a five- piece contemporary mostly family affair reggae act from New Zealand that formed in the 1990s. KORA’s unique blend of music has passed 50 million streams on Spotify and they have amassed 205K+ followers.

They are household names in New Zealand with multiple platinum selling albums, performances at Big Day Out, Rhythm & Vines and more. In Australia, they have performed at WOMADelaide, Pyramid Rock, Playground, Fresh Fest, and Quicksilver Pro music festivals.

