KOHESIA QUINTET @ Ellington Jazz Club gets 8/10



Kohesia Quintet @ Ellington Jazz Club

Wednesday, August 10, 2022

8/10

Led by double-bass player Kate Pass, Kohesia Quintet is a stripped back version of Kohesia Ensemble, who have released two albums and have been nominated for numerous WAM awards in both Jazz and Global categories. Revamped as a five-piece at Ellington Jazz Club on Wednesday night, this performance was an opportunity to experience the group and their unique sound in a relaxed and intimate setting.

Kohesia Quintet combine the evocative Middle Eastern instruments saz, oud, ney, daf and saeed, anchored by Kate Pass’ glorious command of the double bass. Their virtuosity and interpretation of the jazz-infused Persian oeuvre was inspiring, with every musician playing ‘for’ the music, enhanced by the solos, and with an innate awareness not always present in ensemble playing. This group clearly loves playing together and their sheer joy of creating music was communicated effortlessly to The Ellington’s audience, which showed its appreciation as witness to a truly remarkable event.

The mainly original compositions, written separately by a number of the musicians, were complemented by wonderful staples of Middle Eastern music. Exhilarating and timelessly beautiful, this is music performed with love and energy, bringing together the timeless and the new in perfect balance. Their marriage of strings with woodwind ney and percussion was joyously addictive, underpinned by some of the best double bass playing you’re likely to hear in Perth. A rare cross-cultural musical feast, the performance proved Perth’s increasingly mature world view and interpretive confidence.

The quintet played two sets, with the first being more contemplative, and the second more kinetic. The second set included an original composition Listening to Trees, one of those gentle pieces that whilst being a wholly new experience, stirs memories and a sense of deja vu. The expressive, moving ney solo and glorious bass solo rendered a soulful experience for both ears and heart. Indeed this concert was peppered with similar highlights throughout.

The Kohesia Quintet delivered a truly refined performance combining deeply felt musical themes, absorbing musicianship and compositional balance, rendered in sublime nuance and full confident force to the audience. It was a magical evening made possible in no small part because these five are clearly grounded in collective love and respect.

The audience left the Ellington reassured and delighted that there are musicians making such sophisticated musical experiences possible here in Perth.

ERIC TAFFYN

Photos by Alan Holbrook