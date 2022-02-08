KISS Reschedule tour due to WA border closure



With the announcement that Western Australia’s borders will remain closed for an indefinite period of time, One World Entertainment and TEG Live have postponed the Kiss End of the Road tour until August and September 2022.

They have stated that the “band is passionate and determined to perform for all their Australian fans – they do not want to leave Perth out of the equation.” A new date of Friday, September 2 has now been set for the band’s RAC Arena show, where they will be supported by Perth rockers Legs Electric.

Fans are advised that tickets and VIP packages purchased for the March and April 2022 concerts remain valid for the rescheduled dates without need for exchange. Ticket holders will be emailed with their new dates and will not need to take any further action.

The End Of The Road tour, which began in January 2019, is arguably the biggest and best KISS show ever, receiving incredible reviews from both diehard KISS fans and the media at sell-out shows across the globe.

With countless timeless hits like I Was Made For Loving You, Detroit Rock City, Love Gun, Shout It Out Loud, Lick It Up and God Gave Rock’n’Roll To You, KISS has sold more than 100 million albums and are known for having one of the most iconic live shows in rock and roll.

“All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who’ve filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years,” KISS said. “This will be the ultimate celebration for those who’ve seen us and a last chance for those who haven’t. KISS Army, we’re saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we’ll go out the same way we came in… Unapologetic and Unstoppable.”

There have been several setbacks and postponements of the Australian leg of the tour dating back to 2019, when singer and guitarist Paul Stanley was diagnosed with influenza and was advised by doctors to rest and delay his flight.

KISS have rescheduled their End of the Road tour of Australia, with a new date announced for RAC Arena on Friday, September 2, 2022. For more info and to buy tickets head to premier.ticketek.com.au