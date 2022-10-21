KINGSWOOD Coming to a hometown near you



Melbourne rockers Kingswood have unveiled details about their forthcoming studio album Home. The record, which features their new single Burning Holes, is due to land in February 2023.

The news comes as the ARIA and APRA nominated act announce their biggest Australian national tour to date, Hometowns, with over 60 dates and more to follow.

Kingswood kick off the WA dates in Dunsborough on Thursday, May 25, and hit Fremantle, Ravenswood, Duncraig, Nannup and Margaret River before wrapping up in Albany on Saturday, June 3.

“Burning Holes signifies themes of solace, resolve and independence,” said the band. “Whilst initial inclinations might appear as longingly and melancholy, a subversive celebration of acceptance and contentment begins to resound, tied into the optimistic sounds of the harmonic consideration and emotional tones. The experience echoes the writing of classic country tropes where sorrow and hope clash in a beautiful duet.”

The band recorded the new song at Newmarket Studios in Melbourne, and it was mixed and mastered in Nashville by revered American engineer Eddie Spear (Zach Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlisle).

Kingwood’s return in 2020 with their third studio album Juveniles signalled a new era for the four-piece, redefining their musicality and exploring new sonic territory. The single Bittersweet ranked as Triple M’s #1 Most Played Song in the country as well as ranking 45th on national radio, and #75 on the Shazam Top 200 in Australia.

Never a band to call a capital city run a ‘National Tour,’ Kingwood have specially modified a coach for the massive undertaking.

”In Europe and America we tour in a sleeper bus, it works over there because cities are so close,” the band said. “This doesn’t work in Australia unless you’re going rural, town to town. Which is what we are doing. But no sleeper bus like this exists back home so we are building our own just for this tour.”

“This is phase one of the tour, there is a lot more to be announced next year. It will make it the greatest tour ever undertaken in Australia.”

Kingswood play Dunsborough Tavern, Dunsborough, on Thursday, May 25; Mojos Fremantle on Friday, May 26; Ravenswood Hotel, Ravenswood, on Saturday, May 27; The Carine, Duncraig, on Sunday, May 28; Nannup Town Hall, Nannup, on Thursday, June 1; The River, Margaret River, on Friday, June 2; and Six Degrees, Albany, on Saturday, June 3, 2023. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 22 from www.kingswoodband.com