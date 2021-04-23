KINGS OF LEON Band of brothers



More than a decade since they last hit Australian stages, US rockers Kings Of Leon have announced a national tour next year hitting RAC Arena on Thursday, April 7, 2022.

The four-time Grammy Award winners’ trip down under also includes shows in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne and Adelaide. The news arrives fresh off the release of their eight studio album, When You See Yourself, which came out in March.

“As a band, we feed off the energy our audiences bring and the last time we toured Australia the atmosphere was electric,” singer/guitarist Caleb Followill said. “We can’t wait to get back down there and perform for you all again.”

“We’re so looking forward to getting back out on the road with our touring family: We still have the same sound man and guitar tech that we had on our very first show, and we also have cousins that are part of our crew,” drummer Nathan Followill added. “But, most of all, it’s the shared experience of performing in front of our fans from all corners of the globe, in person, that we miss. Let’s all come together and celebrate the power of live music.”

Kings of Leon hit RAC Arena on Thursday, April 7, 2022. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 30. For more info head to tegdainty.com