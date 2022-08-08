KING STINGRAY Announce national album tour



Celebrating the release of their long awaited debut album, King Stingray are heading around the country for a national tour this October, with a Perth date announced at Freo.Social on Saturday, October 15.

King Stingray’s debut self-titled album was released on Friday, August 5, featuring previously released radio singles Hey Wanhaka, Get Me Out, Milkumana, Camp Dog and Let’s Go.

The four-piece have shared stages with Ball Park Music and Midnight Oil, performed during the AFL’s ‘Dreamtime at The G’ match and Splendour in the Grass, and wowed the nation with their cover of Coldplay classic Yellow for triple j’s Like A Version.

King Stingray play Freo.Social on Saturday, October 15, 2022. Tickets are on sale Thursday, August 11 from handsometours.com