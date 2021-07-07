KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD Announce Rechabite residency



Melbourne’s electrifying, eccentric, eclectic and prolific music, film and art collective King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard have announced they will be settling into The Rechabite in Northbridge for a career spanning residency over five nights from Tuesday, September 14 until Saturday, September 18.

The band will show a different side of their musical personality each night, offering wildly different experiences from nonstop microtonal cuts to fluid jams, garage rock sing-alongs, heavy metal thrash and a stripped back acoustic experience.

The five night project is already sold out for Sydney Vivid Festival 2021 and the band say they are stoked to add Perth to this wild ride through the musical panorama of their 18 studio albums.

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard hit The Rechabite Hall from Tuesday, September 14 until Saturday, September 18. Register for presale tickets at oztix.com.au