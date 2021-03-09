KING GIZZARD AND THE LIZARD WIZARD Get psyched Freo!



Melbourne psych/rock/metal/everything act King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard have announced their return to Western Australian stages with a show at Fremantle Arts Centre on Thursday, April 21.

To make the news even more exciting, they will be bringing fellow Victorians and Flightless records labelmates Tropical F*ck Storm along for the ride. Perth act Alter Boy have also been given the nod for local support for a massive guitar and fuzz-filled sonic feast on the South Lawn of the iconic venue.

The stats on King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard’s colourful career are stacking up fast: 16 albums in eight years, 10 of them charting in the Top 20 in Australia, where they are now arguably one of the country’s most innovative and prolific bands attracting international acclaim, headline festival appearances, and a fervent worldwide fanbase.

Tropical F*ck Storm, comprised of members of The Drones, Harmony and High Tension, are known for their frenetic live shows, punctuated by frontman Gareth Liddiard’s irreverent wit and unhinged guitar mastery.

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Tropical F*ck Storm and Alter Boy play Fremantle Arts Centre on Thursday, April 21. For more info and to buy tickets head to fac.org.au