KING BLUE Out of the blue



Perth indie-rockers King Blue have released their fourth single, Breathless, and will celebrate with a launch party at Indian Ocean Hotel. Joining them will be some of the brightest emerging talent from WA, with Dolce Blue, Nectar and Dear Sunday all sharing the stage with them on Friday, May 20.

Breathless shows a shift towards a more nuanced approach compared to King Blue’s previous releases, which featured heavier guitars and a more booming rhythm section. The band say they took inspiration from the likes of Perth’s own Spacey Jane and Stella Donnelly, with their own coastal WA flavour, mixing grooving bass lines with shimmering guitar licks paired with vocalist Skye Sam’s melodic pop sensibility and smooth harmonies.

“We’re steering in the direction of indie pop yet still try to incorporate some elements within our songs for the headbangers out there,” said the band. “Skye’s delicate yet powerful vocals are complemented by the backbone beat, catchy leads and funky rhythmic bass, altogether creating a sound that we really love.”

King Blue worked with WAM Award-winning producer and engineer Andy Lawson (Tired Lion, Eskimo Joe, Gyroscope) at Debaser Studio to record the song, while Grammy-award winning mastering engineer William Bowden (The Living End, Gotye, Spacey Jane) took the reins to add polish to the track.

Having previously shared stages with San Cisco, Death By Denim, The Rions and Caravana Sun, King Blue are an accomplished live band, and say they can’t wait to take the new tune to the stage at one of their favourite venues.

“We frequent Indi Bar so often, it just feels right to play our new favourite single at a venue that we’ve grown really familiar with and comfortable with,” they said. “We are so stoked to be joined by some of our incredibly talented friends on the night, it’s for sure going to be a memorable one.”

Breathless is out now. King Blue play Indian Ocean Hotel on Friday, May 20, 2022. For more info and to buy tickets head to oztix.com.au