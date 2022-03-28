KHRUANGBIN First class



Khruangbin have announced they will bring their First Class Tour to Australia and New Zealand later this year. The Texas psych-funk trio will kick off their trip Down Under with a show at Fremantle Arts Centre on Wednesday, November 23.

Last here in 2019, it will be Khruangbin’s first visit to Australia since the release of their third album Mordechai in 2020. The largely instrumental group, comprised of drummer Donald Ray ‘DJ’ Johnson Jr, guitarist Mark Speer, and bassist Laura ‘Leezy’ Lee, have announced Melbourne’s Mildlife will join the bill as main support for the show.

Khruangbin play Fremantle Arts Centre on Wednesday, November 23. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 1 from oztix.com.au