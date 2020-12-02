KEITH URBAN Long hot summer tour announced



Five-time ARIA and four-time Grammy Award winner Keith Urban has announced an Australian tour for next year. The shows are the first announced for his The Speed of Now World Tour 2021, and they include a date at RAC Arena on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.

The Speed of Now World Tour 2021 marks Urban’s first show in Perth since the Light the Fuse 2014 Tour and will be the first chance fans have had to see him perform songs from his chart-topping 10th studio album The Speed of Now Part 1. Audiences can expect a set filled with his best-known hits including One Too Many, The Fighter, Wasted Time, Blue Ain’t Your Colour and Long Hot Summer delivered with never-before-seen state of the art production.

Keith Urban’s The Speed of Now World Tour 2021 hits RAC Arena on Tuesday, December 14, 2021. Tickets are on sale Tuesday, December 8. For more details and presale information visit keithurban.com.