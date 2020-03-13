KEEPING LOVE ALIVE In the time of coronavirus



The Federal Government advised today that gatherings and non-essential events of up to 500 people are “cancelled” from Monday, March 16, in an effort to help stop the spread of the virus. With the effects of travel bans already being seen with a drop in attendances leading to cancellations and closures, this new directive is likely to have far-reaching consequences for our friends in the entertainment, hospitality, food and beverage, and tourism industries, meaning our small businesses and local scene is likely to be hard hit. At X-PRESS we are passionate about supporting our local community. Our in-house scientist and positivity queen Q has come up with some ways you can help keep our local music, arts, film and hospitality industries alive throughout this time.

Small bars

Still want a drink or a bite with friends without the crowds, there are loads of cool small bars and micro-breweries hidden away all over our city. Areas such as Maylands and Fremantle are the new hot spots in town, or maybe it is time to revisit some old favourites.

Micro-cinemas

For more intimate viewing, The Backlot is a specialist micro-cinema and Luna has small capacity screens at it’s Leederville location. For a real treat yo’ self date, splurge on the various gold class cinema options such as Palace Platinum – you won’t regret it. And hey, with all the people staying at home, you might even get the whole theatre to yourself!

Small capacity venues

With the capacity rules in place, its fair to assume larger venues may also have to put caps on patrons and we may see a more cancellations as reduced punters makes it unviable to run gigs. Luckily, there are plenty of small capacity live music and DJ venues already operating in Perth, so you can still get out and see some local talent.

After something different?

Fringe may be over, but there are weekly live comedy gigs (Comedy Lounge, Lazy Susan’s) and theatre shows (Blue Room Theatre) to keep you entertained. If want something more interactive, go back in time and soak up some video game nostalgia at The Palace Arcade, or sidle up in a comfy booth and partake in a friendly boardgame or two at The Moon Cafe.

Go for a walk!

Perth is full of beautiful parks, gardens and beaches. Grab some local craft beers, a nice southwest wine and pack a picnic to soak up some sun and fresh air. The natural cure to lift your spirits.

Travel intrastate

Still need a holiday? Consider a stay-cation at one of Perth’s unique boutique hotels, or travel within WA. Our state is filled with incredible places to see and things to do. Beautiful scenery, gourmet food and adventures are only a short drive or fly away. In autumn the weather is just perfect to get out there and get away.

Stay home

And, let it not be unsaid: if you are feeling unwell or think you might be coming down with something, do us all a favour and stay home. If you are stuck inside, there’s a few options other than Netflix. Rev-OnDemand is a great source of hard-to-find indie films and docos that should keep you entertained for days in isolation. Or if TV isn’t your jam, jump onto the RTRFM website (or download the app) for a diverse range of tunes and shows to listen to live or restream 24-7.

You don’t have to be stuck eating boring canned soup either! Plenty of local restaurants and cafes are now on popular delivery apps (Menulog, Deliveroo or UberEats). Keep stocked up, but there’s no need to panic buy bulk supplies just yet. Major supermarkets and some chemists offer online ordering and delivery, including toilet paper.

While you’re at home, jump online and purchase your favourite local band’s music, order some cool vinyl or some merch to wear around the house. Share the love, virtually.

To all our friends, we hope you are staying healthy and happy. We can get through this!

** Article is accurate at time of publication. Take recommended health precautions and check with most recent Government advice and your local venues for updates **