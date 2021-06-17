KATE MILLER-HEIDKE Last day on Perth



Kate Miller-Heidke has announced the dates for her Child In Reverse Tour, taking place across Australia from September through to December 2021. Joined by her six-piece band, the tour will see Kate Miller-Heidke play regional towns and cities across the country, including a date at Perth Concert Hall on Saturday, December 11. The award-winning singer-songwriter will also feature on the line up for A Day on the Green at Nikola Estate in the Swan Valley on Sunday, December 12.

“It has felt like an eternity waiting for this tour to begin,” Kate Miller-Heidke said. “I’ll be playing with my favourite musicians and we are bursting with joy and excitement at the prospect of hitting the road again after so long. We will be premiering some brand new material plus selecting some deep cuts from the back catalogue, as well as celebrating some old favourites. Playing live has always been a pivotal part of what I do – the connection with you all and sharing loved moments in time and space. This one is going to be special.”

Kate Miller-Heidke has been nominated for ARIAs in categories varying from Best Pop Release, Best Adult Contemporary Album, Best Classical Album, Best Cast Recording, Best Comedy Release and Best Australian Live Act. She has released five studio albums including the top 5 albums O Vertigo!, Nightflight, and Curiouser, which reached double platinum sales and featured the multi-platinum hits The Last Day On Earth and Caught In The Crowd.

Her fifth studio album, 2020’s Top 10 ARIA Album Child In Reverse has been hailed as her most pop album to date, spawning the singles, This Is Not Forever, Deluded, A Quiet Voice, Little Roots, Little Shoots and Simpatico featuring Mallrat.

Kate Miller-Heidke will play Perth Concert Hall on Saturday, December 11 and A Day on the Green at Nikola Estate on Sunday, December 12. For more info and to buy tickets head to perthconcerthall.com.au or www.adayonthegreen.com.au