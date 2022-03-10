KATE MILLER-HEIDKE Child In Reverse tour



After multiple COVID related setbacks over the past two years, Kate Miller-Heidke has announced new dates for her long-awaited Child In Reverse Tour. Joined by her six-piece band, the singer-songwriter will play regional towns and cities across the country, kicking off with a date at Perth Concert Hall on Wednesday, July 6.

In more exciting news today, AIR award-winning, six-time Queensland Music Award winner and ARIA-nominated artist Emily Wurramara has been added as a special guest for the tour. “I’m so excited to be joining KMH on her tour!” said Emily Wurramara. “I first saw her at Woodford when I was in high school and she is such a beautiful and talented soul and I’m looking forward to creating some deadly memories and big laughs.”

Kate Miller-Heidke also expressed how excited she was to get back on the road. “‘Long-awaited’ doesn’t quite cut it,” she said. “My tour is finally happening after two years of cancellations and postponements. It will be unforgettable, and possibly quite emotional, for me and for all the brilliant musicians coming with me.”

“We are especially excited to be joined by the fabulous Emily Wurramara, of whom I’ve been a big fan for a long time. New songs, old songs, requests – we’re open to everything this time around. This tour is about celebrating the fact that we can be together – something I’ll never take for granted again!”

Today, Kate Miller-Heidke has also released an emotional new version of You Can’t Hurt Me Anymore (feat. Jaguar Jonze), lifted from the Child In Reverse Deluxe Tour Edition to be released on Friday, March 18. “I think it’s one of the most powerful songs I’ve written, and it’s a privilege to sing it with Jaguar Jonze, who transformed the track with her potent raw energy,” Kate Miller-Heidke said.

While Kate Miller-Heidke is a classically trained opera singer, her musical output has traversed into alternative-pop-folk throughout her 20 plus year career. She has released five studio albums since 2007 and released smash hits such as The Last Day On Earth and Zero Gravity. Her latest record Child In Reverse (2020) peaked at #9 in the ARIA Album Charts and featured the singles This Is Not Forever, Deluded, A Quiet Voice and Little Roots, Little Shoots.

Emily Wurramara is a Warnindhilyagwa woman and First Nations singer songwriter from Groote Eylandt, the largest island in the Gulf of Carpentaria. She won Best Independent Blues and Roots Album for her debut full-length record Milyakburra at the 2019 AIR Awards where she was also nominated for Breakthrough Independent Artist. Wurramara has also toured and played with iconic artists including Archie Roach, Mavis Staples, John Farnham, Missy Higgins, Jessica Mauboy, The Cat Empire, John Butler and more.

Kate Miller Heidke’s Child in Reverse Tour featuring Emily Wurramara hits Perth Concert Hall on Wednesday, July 6. Tickets are on sale now from perthconcerthall.com.au