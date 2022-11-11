KATCHAFIRE Fired up for WA return



Roots reggae act Katchafire have made their way to Australia for a run of dates across the country in October and November.

The New Zealand rockers will play four shows in Western Australia, including The River, Margaret River, on Thursday, November 24; Leisure Inn, Rockingham, on Friday, November 25; Port Beach Garden Bar, Fremantle, on Saturday, November 26; and Rosemount Hotel, North Perth, on Sunday, November 27.

The tour comes in celebration of Katchafire’s forthcoming new single Always With You.

Along for the ride will be fellow New Zealanders Masaya with their mash of indie/groove/soul/roots and their recently-released debut album Chronicles Of Youth.

Katchafire have long been prolific international tourers and 2021 was the first year the band did travel overseas since 2006.

Not resting on their laurels whilst international borders were closed, Katchafire released two new singles, including Circle Back and Whaingaroa, as well as releasing their 100 single in Te Reo (Māori language) as part of the Waiata / Anthems documentary series.

Katchafire have been making up for lost time this year, heading to Europe in July and North America in September ahead of their first full Aussie tour since 2019.

Katchafire play The River, Margaret River, on Thursday, November 24; Leisure Inn, Rockingham, on Friday, November 25; Port Beach Garden Bar, Fremantle, on Saturday, November 26; and Rosemount Hotel, North Perth, on Sunday, November 27, 2022. For more info and to buy tickets, head to katchafireofficial.com