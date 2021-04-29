KARNIVOOL The Decade of Sound Awake Livestream Event



Karnivool have just announced The Decade of Sound Awake Livestream, an exclusive event on Wednesday, May 12 to be streamed from the Heath Ledger Theatre.

The once-off livestream will feature the band performing their platinum-selling, second album Sound Awake in full, plus some bonus new material and crowd favourite Fade.

The ten year anniversary of the groundbreaking Sound Awake album was intended to be celebrated by The Decade of Sound Awake Australian Tour last year. After having to reschedule the tour twice, eventually, all east coast shows were cancelled but Western Australians were treated to two huge Fremantle shows in early 2021.

Frontman Ian Kenny states, “Diving back into Sound Awake as a complete performance was a sweet reminder of the layers and complexity that make it one of our most important releases. The music pushes and pulls in complex directions, I continue to find something new when lost in its emotional turbulence.”

To accommodate fans all over the world, the livestream event will be broadcast across multiple time zones. There will be no restrictions and viewers will be able to choose the most convenient time slot for them.

Karnivool will hold a special live stream event from The Heath Ledger theatre on Wednesday, May 12, playing their seminal album Sound Awake in full. Tickets are available now at karnivool.com.