KARNIVOOL Back on the road



Karnivool, Perth’s platinum-selling, prog-rock legends, have announced a tour of Western Australia. Since moving their Decade of Sound Awake tour into March 2021, the ARIA-winners felt it was too long to wait to scratch their musical itch, so after spending some time in studio and writing spaces in Coolgardie and Fairbridge, they are hitting remote WA for the first time in years.

Karnivool will kick off their regional dates at Wintersun, Geraldton on Wednesday, October 21; before heading up the coast to hit Exmouth Game Fishing Club on Thursday, October 22; Pier Hotel, Port Hedland on Saturday, October 24; and Roebuck Bay Hotel, Broome, on Sunday, October 25.

The band will then head across to play at the Kalgoorlie Boulder Racing Club on Wednesday, October 28 before returning to Perth for two massive homecoming shows at Freo.Social on Friday, October 30 and Milk Bar, Inglewood, on Saturday, October 31.

The news was revealed today on Karnivool’s Facebook page:

Since moving the Decade of Sound Awake tour to March, we didn’t want to wait that long to play shows – even though we… Posted by Karnivool on Thursday, 1 October 2020

Karnivool reminded fans these shows are happening under current recommended capacities due to COVID-19 restrictions so tickets are extremely limited.

The heavy-hitters had originally planned to celebrate 10 years since the release of their second album Sound Awake by performing it in its entirety on an Australian anniversary tour in April. These shows are still planned to go ahead across the country in March 2021.

Karnivool’s Western Australia tour runs across multiple dates and venues from October 22 – 31. For more info and to buy tickets, head to karnivool.com