JUSTIN BIEBER And justice for all…



Pop superstar Justin Bieber has announced new dates for his much-anticipated Justice World Tour, including Australia and New Zealand, kicking off in Perth at HBF Park on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, before hitting stages in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Auckland. Taking place from May 2022 through to March 2023, Bieber will tour five continents, travelling to over 20 countries and playing more than 90 dates, with more shows to be announced in Asia and the Middle East soon.

The tour will be something of a celebration for both Justin Bieber and his fans, who have been looking forward to these new shows since the pandemic sidelined the previously announced 2020 dates. “We’ve been working hard to create the best show we’ve ever done, and we can’t wait to share it with fans around the world. I’ll see you soon,” said Bieber. The Justice World Tour is Bieber’s first global outing since 2016/2017’s Purpose World Tour.

The Justice World Tour is named after Bieber’s latest smash hit album Justice. Released in March 2021, it debuted as the most streamed album in 117 countries. The album and its tracks have taken the already global pop phenomenon to new heights.

Justice has amassed nearly nine billion streams worldwide, arriving on the back of huge international hits Anyone, Lonely and Holy, which had already gathered two billion streams prior to the album’s release. The Kid LAROI duet Stay, was released in July this year and became the fastest song ever to hit one billion streams on Spotify.

In an unprecedented career that started when he was 13 years old, Bieber has released six studio albums and holds 32 Guinness World Records, 21 Billboard Music Awards, two BRIT Awards, 18 American Music Awards and 21 MTV Europe Music Awards. He has sold over 80 million albums and last year broke Elvis Presley’s record as the youngest solo artist to have eight albums reach Number 1 on the Billboard 200 charts. In August, he broke the all-time record for monthly listeners on Spotify with over 83 million.

Recently named Artist Of The Year at the MTV Video Music Awards and nominated for a field-leading 8 MTV EMA Awards, Bieber remains the Number 1 artist on both YouTube and Spotify worldwide, cementing his place as one of the biggest pop stars of the 21st century.

Justin Bieber’s Justice World Tour hits HBF Park on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. Tickets are on sale Wednesday, November 24 from ticketmaster.com