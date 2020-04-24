JUICE WRLD Posthumous track and video released



Five months after his tragic passing, Chicago rapper Juice WRLD‘s family and team have released a posthumous track. According to a statement from Juice WRLD’s estate, Righteous was recorded at his home studio in Los Angeles. It’s the first new music to be released since his second album Death Race For Love in 2019.

The video clip for the song has also been released. It features the emerging hip hop star on tour, playing at large festivals, hanging out with his partner Ally Lotti, and a Dragonball Z inspired animated sequence where he takes on his demons.

The “demons” that the late rapper details in the song hit close to home considering the circumstances of his tragic death, reported as an “accidental overdose” on December 8, 2019. Over a chilled beat and smooth guitar, Juice WRLD openly describes his battle with mental health and addiction:

“Five or six pills in my right hand, yeah/ Codeine runneth over on my nightstand/ Takin’ medicine to fix all of the damage/ My anxiety the size of a planet.”

“Juice was a prolific artist who dedicated his life to making music,” a statement from the rapper’s mother, Carmela Wallace, and the Grade A team reads. “Choosing how to share his upcoming music with the world has been no easy feat. Honoring the love Juice felt for his fans while shining a light on his talents and his spirit are the most important parts of this process to us.”

Australia was one of the last places to catch Juice WRLD live. He had just finished a tour in November 2019 where he headlined the Hordern Pavilion in Sydney and Festival Hall in Melbourne. It was his second Australian tour of 2019, performing at Falls Festival and in a series of sideshows in January and February.

The song and video clip for Righteous by the late Juice WRLD was released today. Check it out below.