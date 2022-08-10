JOSH PYKE Announces WA tour dates



Following a national tour of major cities, ARIA Award-winner Josh Pyke is bringing his latest album To Find Happiness to regional stages around Australia. He will be joined by special guest Hayley Mary.

The announce features four WA dates (including two in metro Perth), with shows at The Leopold, Bicton, on Thursday, October 27; Prince of Wales, Bunbury, on Friday, October 28; The River, Margaret River, on Saturday, October 29; and The Carine, Duncraig on Sunday, October 30.

With six acclaimed albums under his belt and after the success of 2020’s ARIA nominated Rome album, Pyke’s latest album To Find Happiness – features the singles The Hummingbird (Ft. Gordi), Your Heart Won’t Always Weigh a Tonne and Circle of Lightshows.

Since breaking out to widespread success with the release of debut album Memories & Dust in 2007, Josh Pyke’s career has been one of consistent hits – touring his albums across Australia, the UK and the USA, performing at Glastonbury, South by Southwest and a myriad of Australia’s top music festivals.

Josh Pyke plays multiple dates in Western Australia as part of his regional tour for new album To Find Happiness. For more info and to buy tickets, head to www.joshpyke.com