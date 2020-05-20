JOHN CURTIN GALLERY Get flocked



John Curtin Gallery is once again proud to be hosting FLOCK, a monthly forum for artists who are invited to connect with each other through practice-led workshops and facilitated conversation. If that sounds like your jam, don’t miss the free event on Sunday, May 31 from 12:30 pm – 3:30 pm.

This year, John Curtin Gallery will host FLOCK online through video conference platform Zoom. Artist, curator, and film-maker Pip Kelly will facilitate interviewing exercises to assist in the development of new work and to help develop an arts practice of healing and transformation for participants.

Techniques drawn from a wide variety of disciplines can assist artists to build up their own unique way of interviewing for research, development and the creation of new work. The process of witnessing, facilitating, and mediating another person’s story can be healing and transformative for all involved. Participants can learn and practice some helpful interviewing techniques, followed by a creative planning session where they can pull together threads of coherence and truth to draft some portraits in whatever art-form they wish.

The John Curtin Gallery recognises that now more than ever it needs to support local creatives and has increased its social media content on Instagram and Facebook to connect them with new audiences.

John Curtin Gallery’s FLOCK goes down on Sunday, May 31 from 12:30 pm – 3:30 pm. Register for this free event here.