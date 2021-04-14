JOHN BUTLER Announces a grand national tour



After a series of border closures, last minute postponements and unavoidable delays, Australia’s highest selling independent artist of all time, John Butler, has officially announced the details of his forthcoming national tour hitting multiple venues across Western Australia in June.

While February and March saw the multi-ARIA award winner playing alongside The Teskey Brothers, Cat Empire, Boy and Bear and Montaigne in a huge celebration of roots, folk and Latin sounds as part of the Summersalt Festival through many regional areas, the new national tour will focus on beautiful city theatres for a more intimate setting. In this brand new live show, John Butler will be sharing stories from the road and from his heart and playing songs from his vast catalogue which spans almost a quarter of a century.

“It’s been a wacky ol’ year for all of us in so many ways and to be able to go out and play music for the community and myself feels like a bit of good healing,” John Butler said. “When I take a look around the world and see how hard some folks are doing it at the moment this feels like a huge privilege.”

The full tour includes live shows in iconic theatre venues down the east coast, including Brisbane, Cairns, Gladstone, Rockhampton, Newcastle, Sydney and Melbourne, followed by the show in Perth and a regional city tour of WA. The WA run of shows includes Albany, Esperance, Kalgoorlie, Mandurah, Perth Concert Hall and Geraldton before concluding with an outdoor concert for John Butler’s first ever show in Exmouth. John Butler will be joined on all WA shows except Esperance and Kalgoorlie by special guest Mama Kin.

John Butler hits Albany Entertainment Centre on Wednesday, June 9; Esperance Civic Centre on Friday, June 11; Goldfields Arts Centre, Kalgoorlie on Wednesday, June 16; Perth Concert Hall on Sunday, June 20; Queens Park Theatre, Geraldton on Tuesday, June 22; and Federation Park, Exmouth on Friday, June 25. Tickets are on sale Monday, April 19. For more info and to buy tickets head to johnbutlertrio.com.au