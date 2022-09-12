JOEY BADA$$ Beyond 2000



After selling out shows in Sydney and Melbourne in 2018, American rapper, singer and actor Joey Bada$$ is heading back Down Under on his long-awaited Australian Tour 2023. The Brooklyn artist will bring his latest project and third studio album 2000 – a sequel to his critically acclaimed debut mixtape 1999 – to Perth on this visit, hitting Metropolis Fremantle on Wednesday, January 4, 2023.

2000 was released in July, nearly 10-years to the date after his classic boom-bap mixtape 1999. The album title serves as a reminder for the world that time is a concept and it’s really just been one long year since Joey and his hip-hop collective Pro Era exploded onto the scene in 2012. Singles from the record include Head High, Where I Belong, Survivors Guilt and Zipcodes.

Joey Bada$$ released his first studio album B4.DA.$$ in 2015 debuting at #5 on Billboard and topping hip-hop charts across America. Two years later he showed his lyrical prowess on his follow up record ALL-AMERIKKKAN BADA$$, translating his world-wearied political observations into unifying anthems. The 2017 record features the twice RIAA Platinum Devastated and RIAA Gold Temptation.

Joey Bada$$ hits Metropolis Fremantle on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. Tickets are on sale Friday, September 16 from www.frontiertouring.com