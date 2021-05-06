JIM JEFFERIES Back down under



Comedian, political commentator, TV show anchor and writer Jim Jefferies has announced he is touring Australia for the first time in three years this winter. The national tour will hit arenas right across the country, with a date set for Riverside Theatre in Perth on Thursday, July 8.

With a monumental career spanning two decades, Sydney-raised Jefferies is one of the most provocative faces on the global comedy scene. He will be bringing over an hour of new material to his new show, covering everything from politics to celebrities, gun control to religion, family, sex and more.

Jim Jefferies has applied his craft to multiple success stories over his career. His acclaimed 2013/2014 sitcom Legit aired for two seasons to a diehard fanbase, while his smash hit Comedy Central weekly topical talk show The Jim Jefferies Show became one of the most talked-about TV programs worldwide for three years running following its 2017 debut.

With nine Netflix comedy specials to his name to date including 2017’s hit Freedumb, 2018’s brutally hilarious This Is Me Now and his latest special, 2020’s Intolerant, the prolific comedian was honoured as Stand-Up Comedian of the Year at 2019’s Just for Laughs Festival.

Currently working on a new, as-yet-untitled sitcom, Jefferies has kept busy during the pandemic on his latest creation: the hugely popular podcast I Don’t Know About That. Available on all popular platforms, it sees Jefferies diving into a myriad of life topics, exploring everything from recent chats on financial education to Michelle Obama’s fashion to the meaning of dreams.

Jim Jefferies hits Riverside Theatre on Thursday, July 8. Tickets are on sale Thursday, May 13 from ticketek.com.au.