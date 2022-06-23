JEFF MARTIN Announces Australian tour



Jeff Martin has announced an Australian Tour. Spanning across all states and territories, The Tea Party frontman will deliver two all new set lists each night.

The evening’s first set will showcase songs from Jeff Martin’s debut solo record Exile and The Kingdom, some of which have not been performed live for fifteen years. The second set will delve deep across his other releases, taking in fan favourites and new songs from The Seven Deadly Sins album.

The tour hits Mojos Fremantle on Thursday, November 3; Milk Bar on Friday, November 4; and Froth Craft Brewery, Bunbury on Saturday, November 5.

