JACK HARLOW Poppin over to Perth



Splendour in the Grass have announced a stack of sideshows across Australia for the 2022 edition of the popular music festival. Perth doesn’t feature strongly on the tour schedules, which isn’t surprising due to Western Australia’s (current) border closures, however there are still a handful of world class acts planning to head west over the winter.

One of the most exciting announces is Louisville, Kentucky-born rapper Jack Harlow, who will perform live at HBF Stadium on Wednesday, July 20 on his Jack Down Under Tour.

Other Splendour sideshows include Liam Gallagher, Duke Dumont, Yungblud, Mura Masa, Aitch, Oliver Tree and Sofi Tukker.

Known for his sleek flows, nimble wordplay, unpredictable rhyme patterns and vast ambition, Jack Harlow raps with old school dedication and raw individuality. With Forbes declaring Harlow to be “poised for hip-hop nobility,” the rising star defies eras and sharpens a smooth signature style on his latest release, That’s What They All Say, which features the six-time platinum-certified, Grammy-nominated hit WHATS POPPIN.

Now in 2022, Jack Harlow finds himself on top of the world with a sold out national tour and one of the biggest songs globally Industry Baby with Lil Nas X. The song reached #1 on Spotify in the US and #2 globally as well as #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 list. But if you ask the artist how he feels, his only response is “I’m not done yet.”

Jack Harlow’s Jack Down Under Tour hits HBF Stadium on Wednesday, July 22, 2022. For more info and to buy tickets head to livenation.com.au