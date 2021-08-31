JACK DAVIES AND THE BUSH CHOOKS Getting Regal



To celebrate the release of their new EP Shadows and Sounds of the Night on Friday, October 8, Jack Davies and The Bush Chooks will play their largest headline show to date at The Regal Theatre on Thursday, October 14. They will be joined by local singer-songwriter Nika Mo for the performance as part this year’s Suburban Vibes in Subiaco program; a series of nightly shows across multiple venues in Subiaco from Friday, October 8 until Saturday, October 16.

It has been a big year so far for Jack Davies and The Bush Chooks – kicking off with a celebration of arts and music at their inaugural Jamboree in their hometown of Perth, followed by a string of sold-out shows around the country, a fully sold-out solo residency and an appearance at SOTA Rewired Festival in June.

Recorded with Broderick Madden-Scott at Tunafish Recording in Fremantle, Shadows and Sounds of the Night is said to be a collection of bittersweet songs “that aim to hold you like an old friend and warm up the soul.” Fans got a taste of the upcoming release with The Chooks’ nostalgic new single Fire Eyes, which was released in July.

Jack Davies and The Bush Chooks release their EP Shadows and Sounds of the Night on Friday, October 8 followed by a performance at Regal Theatre on Thursday, October 14. For more info and to buy tickets, head to ticketek.com.au