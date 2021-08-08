It’s High Time to Move Up Your Career Ladder: Get Amazon AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Associate Certification with No Hurdles Using Practice Tests

Amazon AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Associate is a mid-level certificate that validates the competence of the applicants in architecting and deploying robust and secure apps on AWS technologies. It also checks their expertise in defining a solution utilizing the architectural design principles based on the customer requirements. In addition, the certification proves the skills of the professionals in providing the implementation guidance based on the best practices to the organization throughout the lifecycle of the project. To get this associate-level certificate, the individuals need to pass a single exam, Amazon SAA-C02. This test is aimed at those specialists who perform the Solutions Architect roles. They should have the proficiency in designing cost-effective, available, scalable, and fault-tolerant distributed systems on AWS http://www.certbolt.com .

What Skills Are Recommended for the Amazon AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Associate Certification?

For a start, it should be noted that the applicants do not have to fulfill any formal prerequisites for pursuing this certification and taking the qualifying exam. However, Amazon recommends that the students have specific knowledge. First of all, they need to have some practical experience using networking, database, storage, compute, management, and deployment AWS services. Furthermore, the potential candidates should have the competence in defining and identifying the technical prerequisites for the Amazon AWS Certifications as well as AWS services that meet a specific technical requirement. The vendor also recommends that the learners have a comprehension of the fundamental architectural principles and concepts of building on AWS Cloud. They should also understand the basics of AWS global infrastructure and network technologies related to AWS.

What Are the Details of the Amazon SAA-C02 Exam?

The certification test consists of 65 multiple-response and multiple-choice questions. The examinees have 130 minutes for its completion. Amazon SAA-C02 can be taken as an online proctored option or at one of the Pearson VUE testing centers across the planet. The applicants can sit for the exam in Japanese, Korean, English, or Simplified Chinese. By the way, the vendor is planning to introduce other languages. They include Spanish, French, Portuguese, Italian, and German. The registration process can be done through Pearson VUE and the specialists are required to pay $150 for it. In addition, those who want to try their hand in advance can consider utilizing practice tests. The price for this official preparation tool is $20 http://www.examlabs.com/ .

Wrapping Up

The Amazon AWS Certifications Exams is a great way to advance your career in the IT industry. If you think about earning this certification, you should be serious about the preparation process. The exam is not a walk in the park, so you need to prepare for it thoroughly. For this purpose, you can use various study tools. You may find some of them on the official website (blueprint, FAQs, whitepapers, training course, and practice tests, among others). At the same time, you may explore different IT platforms to find some additional tools (for instance, exam dumps). All in all, be sure to select the materials that suit you.