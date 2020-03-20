ISOL-AID Social (media) distance music festival



As the COVID-19 outbreak threatens live music across the globe, musicians in Australia have banded together to create Isol-Aid. The Instagram-based live music festival is coming to rescue to make social distancing more bearable, fundraising to provide relief for struggling artists with two days of live streaming from 72 musicians this Saturday, March 21 and Sunday, March 22. Tune in from your bedroom from 12 noon till 12 midnight.

Catch the likes of Stella Donnelly, Julia Jacklin, Angie McMahon, Spacey Jane, RAT!hammock, Bakers Eddy, Alice Skye, Didirri, Harvey Sutherland, Merpire, Alexander Biggs, Romy (RVG), Good Morning, Ainslie Wills, Hayley Mary, Spacey Jane, Yours Truly, CLEWS and many more.

Playing live from bedrooms, lounge rooms, studios or wherever they are self-isolating, artists will play a 20-minute set streamed live on their Instagram accounts, and then tag-team the next artist to play, sending fans down a rabbit-hole of new music discovery.

In a matter of weeks, tours, local shows and public appearances have been cancelled across the board and the international music community faces an uncertain future. The impact of these cancellations is financial, psychological and emotional, and will undoubtedly be long-lasting. If viewers are in the financial position to do so, they are encouraged to buy music and merch from the artists’ websites, as well as donating to a fundraiser set up for Support Act which provides relief for music industry workers facing mental health issues or financial hardship via links in artists’ Instagram profiles.

ISOL-AID will run from midday to midnight this Saturday, March 21 and Sunday, March 22. Read more on their Facebook page.