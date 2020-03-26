ISOL-AID Courtney Barnett, Middle Kids, Sarah Blasko & more this weekend



After the triumphant success of the live Instagram festival last weekend, Isol-Aid Festival is back with even more talent over a further two days of programming this coming Saturday, March 28 and Sunday, March 29 from 12 noon to 12 midnight.

Gear up to see #1 Dads, Alex Lahey, Alex the Astronaut, Ali Barter, Alice Ivy, Big Scary, Camp Cope, CXLOE, Courtney Barnett (pictured), Gretta Ray, Hatchie, Jen Cloher, Josh Pyke, Kingswood, Marlon Williams, Middle Kids, Montaigne, Sarah Blasko plus quite a few more, playing beautiful sets whilst they self-isolate.

Responding to the current global pandemic of COVID-19 outbreak threatening live music across the globe, and with the current income loss for the Australian music community now sitting at $300 million dollars, Merpire, festival programmer/musician Emily Ulman, and Turning Heads Agency’s Shannen Egan have combined their powers to create the two-day “socially (media) distanced music festival”.

If they are in the financial position to do so, viewers are encouraged to buy music and merch from the artists’ Bandcamp and Patreon pages, their websites, as well as donating, via links in artists’ Instagram profiles, to a fundraiser set up for Support Act which provides relief for music industry workers facing mental health issues or financial hardship.

Isol-Aid Festival continues this Saturday March 28 and Sunday March 29 from 12 noon to 12 midnight. Find out more at the Facebook Event Page.