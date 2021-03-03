INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY A live music celebration at Rosemount Hotel



Rosemount Hotel will celebrate the strength, beauty and resilience that is so firmly embodied by all the wonderful women around this year for International Women’s Day.

On Monday, March 8 the North Perth venue will be putting on a special line up of some of WA’s premiere artists in the backyard from 4pm until late and entry is completely free.

The line up sports a mix of remarkable women taking to the stage, giving audiences the chance to enjoy the irresistible grooves of Grace Barbé (acoustic duo), the melancholy folk of Nika Mo, the “apocalyptic stoner jazz” of Special Feelings and the femme brilliance of Clove (pictured).

Rosemount Hotel will celebrate International Women’s Day on Monday, March 8 with performances from Grace Barbé (acoustic duo), Nika Mo, Special Feelings and Clove. This is a free event. For more information head to the Facebook event page.