INDOOR GATHERINGS 100+ BANNED Effective immediately



PM Scott Morrison has announced that non-essential indoor gatherings of more than 100 people have been banned by the Federal Government as the country responds to the coronavirus pandemic. The ban on all non-essential gatherings outdoors remains at a maximum of 500 people.

And he had a strong message to Australians refusing to refrain from panic buying.

“Stop hoarding,” Morrison said. “I can’t be more blunt about it. Stop it.”

“We haven’t seen this sort of thing in Australia since the end of the First World War. If we slow the spread, then we do save lives.”

Indoor gatherings of more than 100 people are banned but schools, universities, airports, public transport, medical and emergency services facilities, aged care homes, jails, courts, parliaments, supermarkets and many workplaces are exempt

Work restrictions on 20,000 student nurses have been lifted, so that they can help with the health response

A human biosecurity emergency has been declared, giving the Federal Government extra powers to respond to the crisis

There are new rules restricting visits to aged care homes

Schools will remain open for the foreseeable future, based on the advice of health officials

Morrison also announced the government has upgraded the country’s travel ban to level four, which means that Australians are being advised to not travel internationally at all.

“That is the first time that has ever happened in Australian history,” Morrison said of the travel ban upgrade.

The news comes after the Virgin Australia airline suspended all international flights and cut domestic operations by 50%. Virgin will suspend international flights from March 30 until at least June 14.

