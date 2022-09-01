IN THE PINES Set times revealed



RTRFM 92.1 have revealed the set times for In The Pines, as the popular annual event returns to Somerville Auditorium, UWA, this Sunday, September 4.

The 2022 line-up will showcase 20 bands, highlighting an array of local acts who are doing incredible things across Western Australia – and have been getting plenty of spins on the station.

The 29th annual edition of In The Pines comes a little later in the year than usual. Though it was delayed from its originally planned April date, the community radio station’s flagship fundraiser can now proceed without restrictions on crowd capacities and without folks needing to be masked to attend. There is also no requirement to show vaccination status at the entry.

Check out the full set times below:

11:00 Doors Open

11:45 Welcome to Country – Stephen Jacobs

12:00 Alexia Parenzee

12:30 Blue Honey

13:00 Kate Pass Kohesia Ensemble

13:30 The Shakeys

14:00 MaLi J0$e

14:30 Nervous

15:00 Tom Fisher & The Layabouts

15:30 Pretty Uglys

16:00 Rinehearts

16:30 Gia Como

17:00 Anesu

17:30 Lo

18:00 Ursula

18:30 Kobi Arthur Morrison

19:00 Lincoln McKinnon

19:30 Ghost Care

20:00 Siobhan Cotchin

20:30 Mt. Mountain

21:00 Adrian Dzvuke

21:30 Jack Davies & The Bush Chooks

RTRFM will also broadcasting all the happenings live on the radio from 11:30am -10pm at 92.1, on digital and online at rtrfm.com.au

RTRFM’s In the Pines hits Somerville Auditorium, UWA, on Sunday, September 4, 2022. For more info and to buy tickets, head to rtrfm.oztix.com.au