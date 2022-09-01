IN THE PINES Set times revealed

RTRFM 92.1 have revealed the set times for In The Pines, as the popular annual event returns to Somerville Auditorium, UWA, this Sunday, September 4.
The 2022 line-up will showcase 20 bands, highlighting an array of local acts who are doing incredible things across Western Australia – and have been getting plenty of spins on the station.
The 29th annual edition of In The Pines comes a little later in the year than usual. Though it was delayed from its originally planned April date, the community radio station’s flagship fundraiser can now proceed without restrictions on crowd capacities and without folks needing to be masked to attend. There is also no requirement to show vaccination status at the entry.
Check out the full set times below:
11:00 Doors Open
11:45 Welcome to Country – Stephen Jacobs
12:00 Alexia Parenzee
12:30 Blue Honey
13:00 Kate Pass Kohesia Ensemble
13:30 The Shakeys
14:00 MaLi J0$e
14:30 Nervous
15:00 Tom Fisher & The Layabouts
15:30 Pretty Uglys
16:00 Rinehearts
16:30 Gia Como
17:00 Anesu
17:30 Lo
18:00 Ursula
18:30 Kobi Arthur Morrison
19:00 Lincoln McKinnon
19:30 Ghost Care
20:00 Siobhan Cotchin
20:30 Mt. Mountain
21:00 Adrian Dzvuke
21:30 Jack Davies & The Bush Chooks
RTRFM will also broadcasting all the happenings live on the radio from 11:30am -10pm at 92.1, on digital and online at rtrfm.com.au
RTRFM’s In the Pines hits Somerville Auditorium, UWA, on Sunday, September 4, 2022. For more info and to buy tickets, head to rtrfm.oztix.com.au