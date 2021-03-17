IN THE PINES Locals to shine in Autumn return



Perth Music’s day of days, In The Pines 2021, is set to return to the grounds of Somerville Auditorium on Sunday, April 18. Today RTRFM have revealed the line up for this year’s event with 21 of Western Australia’s best bands named on the bill.

It marks the second In The Pines in six months, following the successful and much-anticipated rescheduled 2020 festival. Returning to its spiritual home in April, the 27th edition of the event will showcase a diverse collection of artists from right across the local music scene.

One of Perth’s most interesting and unique acts, Alter Boy blend electro-pop with ambient in an androgynous marvel, and the thought-provoking Superego will be bringing no-nonsense hip hop grooves, while Flewnt will showcase his smooth and fluid rhymes. For those who like it loud, In The Pines 2021 will have its fair share of heavier music courtesy of Dead Jerk, Last Quokka and Helta Skelta.

Keeping on the punk and post-punk tilt, two of RTRFM’s most played artists of 2020, Dennis Cometti and Nerve Quakes, will keep the energy high with their uncompromising sound. Grace Sanders and Your Girl Pho will get the audience dancing with their captivating electro-pop, while the legendary Odette Mercy and Her Soul Atomics will bring their soulful, high-energy live show to the stage.

This year there are a few RTRFM-Esque orchestras, with The Artemis Orchestra, made up of 18 of the finest female jazz musicians in town, and Selfless Orchestra, who will bring beautifully rich post-rock sounds and captivating visuals.