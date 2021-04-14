IN THE PINES 2021 Set times revealed



RTRFM 92.1 have revealed the set times for In the Pines 2021, going down this Sunday, April 11 at Somerville Auditorium. It marks the second In The Pines in six months, following the successful and much-anticipated rescheduled 2020 festival. Returning to its spiritual home in April, the 27th edition of the event will showcase 21 of Western Australia’s best bands from right across the local music scene.

Check out the full line up below:

11:20: Welcome to Country with Phil Walleystack Music

11:30: Catwalk

12:00: Tanya Ransom

12:30: Flewnt

1:00: Gap Year

1:30: Grace Sanders

2:00: Dead Jerk

2:30: Alter Boy

3:00: Artemis Orchestra

3:30: The Spunloves

4:00: Helta Skelta

4:30: HAIR CARE

5:00: Phil Walleystack Music

5:30: Your Girl Pho

6:00: Big Orange

6:30: Last Quokka

7:00: Nerve Quakes

7:30: Selfless Orchestra

8:00: Dennis Cometti

8:30: Odette Mercy & Her Soul Atomics

9:00: SuperEgo

9:30: Dan Howls with Abbe May

RTRFM’s In the Pines goes down this Sunday, April 11 at Somerville Auditorium. For more info and to buy tickets head to rtrfm.oztix.com.au