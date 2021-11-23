IDLES Meet your idles



Fresh off the back of their brand new album and sold out US tour, British rock band IDLES have announced they are returning to Australia next year, with a date lined up at Perth’s Astor Theatre on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

This will be the band’s first time on Australian soil since their sold-out debut tour Joy as an Act of Resistance in 2019, in which they solidified themselves as a force to be reckoned with, bringing an unparalleled energy to stages across the country.

“To our friends in Australia & New Zealand, we cannot wait for your welcoming embrace once more,” the band said on their Facebook page when announcing the news. “It’s been too long.”

IDLES announced the release of their new album CRAWLER this month, thanking fans for their support through two difficult years affected by the COVID pandemic.

“CRAWLER is our album. We love it so much and cannot wait to see it manifest. Thank you to all who have supported us throughout the pandemic, allowing us the grace of time and safety to reflect and make our most lucid work to date,” they said. “In spite of it all, life is beautiful.”

IDLES hit Astor Theatre on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Tickets go on sale Thursday, November 25 from livenation.com.au