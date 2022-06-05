ICE CREAM FACTORY Get the scoop

Ice Cream Factory Summer Festival will return to Northbridge this summer from Friday, December 2 to Sunday, January 1.
The news comes as the festival also reveals its live music line-up for this year, including Holy Holy, Nina Las Vegas, The Presets, Vera Blue, Cosmo’s Midnight, The Veronicas and more.
After two years of turbulence, Chris Bausor, Founder and Director has advised to strap in for a wild time. “The set back from the last couple of years has made us even more eager to throw one hell of a party,” he said. “We’re ready. Artists are ready. West Aussies are ready. It’s time to put WA back on the map as an entertainment destination and light the city up!”
Chris Bausor also promised Ice Cream Factory would be offering plenty more than just the live music.
“We can’t reveal all the surprises just yet but expect 100+ DJs, six uniquely designed stages, over ten themed bars, a massive silent disco, heaps of games, rides and activations plus the legends from Varsity Burgers are with us again to serve mouthwatering eats.”
“We’re absolutely stoked to bring back two main stages, one being the sorely missed Factory Main Stage in the warehouse and the beloved outdoor Ice Cream Tower Stage,” he said.
Check out the full line-up below (in alphabetical order):
Arno Faraji
AROHA
Benson
Caitlin Medcalf
Carmouflage Rose
Caroline & Claude
Cosmo’s Midnight
Ekko & Sidetrack
Electric Fields
Eluize
Example
Foura
Gnrley
Godlands
Hayden James
Hermitude
Holy Holy
Janethevirgin
Just A Gent
Jawbreakers
Kinder
Kwame
Luen
Ndorse
Nina Las Vegas
Northeast Party House
Nyxen
Poolclvb
Priscilla
Project Bexx
Running Touch
sammythesinner
Shann
Shantan Wantan Ichiban
Sloan Peterson
Slumberjack
Subfilla
Terrence & Phillip
The Presets
The Veronicas
Tigerlily
Tina Says
Tom Santa
Triplett
Vera Blue
YAAK
YIKES
+ More to be announced…
Ice Cream Factory has been a popular summer entertainment destination since 2017, featuring live music, experiential art installations, unique outdoor zones and immersive theming and stages.
Ice Cream Factory Summer Festival returns to Northbridge this summer from Friday, December 2, 2022 to Sunday, January 1, 2023. Tickets are on sale Wednesday, June 15 from factoryfestival.com.au