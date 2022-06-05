ICE CREAM FACTORY Get the scoop



Ice Cream Factory Summer Festival will return to Northbridge this summer from Friday, December 2 to Sunday, January 1.

The news comes as the festival also reveals its live music line-up for this year, including Holy Holy, Nina Las Vegas, The Presets, Vera Blue, Cosmo’s Midnight, The Veronicas and more.

After two years of turbulence, Chris Bausor, Founder and Director has advised to strap in for a wild time. “The set back from the last couple of years has made us even more eager to throw one hell of a party,” he said. “We’re ready. Artists are ready. West Aussies are ready. It’s time to put WA back on the map as an entertainment destination and light the city up!”

Chris Bausor also promised Ice Cream Factory would be offering plenty more than just the live music. “We can’t reveal all the surprises just yet but expect 100+ DJs, six uniquely designed stages, over ten themed bars, a massive silent disco, heaps of games, rides and activations plus the legends from Varsity Burgers are with us again to serve mouthwatering eats.” “We’re absolutely stoked to bring back two main stages, one being the sorely missed Factory Main Stage in the warehouse and the beloved outdoor Ice Cream Tower Stage,” he said.

Check out the full line-up below (in alphabetical order):

Arno Faraji

AROHA

Benson

Caitlin Medcalf

Carmouflage Rose

Caroline & Claude

Cosmo’s Midnight

Ekko & Sidetrack

Electric Fields

Eluize

Example

Foura

Gnrley

Godlands

Hayden James

Hermitude

Holy Holy

Janethevirgin

Just A Gent

Jawbreakers

Kinder

Kwame

Luen

Ndorse

Nina Las Vegas

Northeast Party House

Nyxen

Poolclvb

Priscilla

Project Bexx

Running Touch

sammythesinner

Shann

Shantan Wantan Ichiban

Sloan Peterson

Slumberjack

Subfilla

Terrence & Phillip

The Presets

The Veronicas

Tigerlily

Tina Says

Tom Santa

Triplett

Vera Blue

YAAK

YIKES

+ More to be announced…

Ice Cream Factory has been a popular summer entertainment destination since 2017, featuring live music, experiential art installations, unique outdoor zones and immersive theming and stages.

Ice Cream Factory Summer Festival returns to Northbridge this summer from Friday, December 2, 2022 to Sunday, January 1, 2023. Tickets are on sale Wednesday, June 15 from factoryfestival.com.au