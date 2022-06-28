fbpx
ICARUS LIVES Scorching new EP

June 28, 2022 at 17:48


Perth melodic metallers Icarus Lives will launch their brand-new EP Scorched Reprise at Lynott’s Lounge on Friday, July 15.

Representing a bold and assertive new direction, Icarus Lives’ Scorched Reprise showcases a blend of traditional metal and melodic rock elements, exploring drama, angst and vulnerability amongst riffs, solos, melodies and a pummelling rhythm section.

The EP launch will also feature local talent Amberdown and Legacy Alive making for a riveting and rocking night.

Icarus Lives launch their new EP Scorched Reprise at Lynott’s Lounge on Friday, July 15, 2022. For more info and to buy tickets, head to oztix.com.au

