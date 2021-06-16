IAN MOSS & TROY CASSAR-DALEY Announce Together Alone national tour



Two of Australia’s most respected singers, musicians and songwriters, Ian Moss and Troy Cassar-Daley, are taking their guitars and songs on the road for a joint national Together Alone Tour. The tour runs across 17 dates throughout the country, including WA shows at Queen’s Park Theatre, Geraldton on Wednesday, October 13 and Astor Theatre, Perth on Friday, October 15. They will be joined on the dates by special guest Gretta Ziller.

The Together Alone Tour will be the first time these two powerhouse guitarists and vocalists have joined forces to tour together and shared a stage in such an intimate setting as they take the audience on a musical journey across their respective careers.

“I have been a big fan of Troy’s for so long so when this opportunity came up to do a lap around Australia with him I was never going to say no,” Ian Moss said. “These shows have been about two years in the planning, the set list will have everything plus a few surprises and I can’t wait to finally take it on the road and out to our fans.”

Troy Cassar-Daley added “From the first chord I heard Ian Moss play on guitar I was hooked, and then he sang! He has been a major source of inspiration for me for years and to play some shows with him across the country will be something very special. This will be a great fun musical adventure, I’m so proud to blend what we do on stage for people to see, guitar heaven! See you out there. I can’t wait to play.”

Opening at the shows will be Gretta Ziller, a rock, pop and blues-influenced artist who will release her sophomore album in September 2021.

Ian Moss and Troy Cassar-Daley’s Together Alone Tour hits Queen’s Park Theatre, Geraldton on Wednesday, October 13 and Astor Theatre, Perth on Friday, October 15. Tickets are on sale Wednesday, June 23 from ianmosss.com.au and troycassardaley.com.au