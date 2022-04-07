IAN BALL AND BEN OTTEWELL Gomez bandmates announce tour



Ian Ball and Ben Ottewell from the band Gomez will make their Australian debut as a duo with a series of intimate live performances across the country. Featuring an array of work spanning across their 20 plus year career, fans can expect to hear everything from Gomez classics to selections from their individual solo careers, and more.

The duo will play at Freo.Social on Thursday, May 26 and The River, Margaret River, on Friday, May 27.

Since their 1998, Mercury Prize winning debut Bring It On, England’s Gomez have toured Australia numerous times. The group were known for having multiple, uniquely talented vocalists, and this stripped-back duo tour will allow audiences to hear the powerful, soulful voice of Ben Ottewell and the softly sung Ian Ball working their magic in intimate settings.

Ian Ball and Ben Ottewell respective solo careers reflect their harmonious differences. Ben Ottewell’s three solo albums Shapes & Shadows, Rattlebag and A Man Apart display his ability to marry the singer-songwriter tradition with bluesy rock, while Ian Ball’s lone solo album Who Goes There explores a sound more comfortably akin to indie pop and folk rock. The pair began working as a duo prior to COVID and had originally hoped to tour Australia in 2020.

Ian Ball and Ben Ottewell’s Australian tour hits Freo.Social on Thursday, May 26 and The River, Margaret River, on Friday, May 27. For more info and to buy tickets head to www.lovepolice.com.au