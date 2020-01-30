I SING SONGS @ Girls School gets 7.5/10



I Sings Songs @ Girls School

Tuesday, January 28, 2020

I Sing Songs is a one-man cabaret written and performed by Steven Kreamer, a young musician, composer and performer from Sydney.

The set is as minimalistic as they come, with merely a piano centre stage and a microphone stand. The simplicity of the set ensures that the focus is on the man of the evening, and also gives the show a more intimate feel, as if the audience and Kreamer are having a conversation.

Steven Kreamer is a phenomenal performer, with vocals that sound like they have come straight out of a Broadway show. From the moment he steps on stage, the room is filled with a palpable sense of excitement and anticipation. The musical numbers range from original compositions by Kreamer himself, to covers of iconic songs originally performed by well-known artists.

Without giving too much away, the storyline is more of a strung-together series of tales from Kreamer’s life as a performer and composer, some parts discussing hilarious commissions he has been tasked with writing while others are current musical theatre songs reimagined.

The audience fluctuated between fits of laughter and gasps as Kreamer dipped his toe into a pool of controversy. One song in particular, though written in jest, some viewers possibly might have found toeing the line between comedy and impropriety.

The highlight of the show was a song Kreamer wrote about a jingle he was commissioned to write for a “Not-pyramid-scheme.” The audience was quite literally wiping away tears of laughter as he explained the brief given to him by the company. There was also an element of audience participation in this number, which Kreamer handled beautifully, making it far from an “Ugh, I have to get up here”, and more of a genuinely enthusiastic volunteer experience.

The audience adored Kreamer, he was a master showman in every sense of the word, looking as comfortable on stage as he would be if he’d been having drinks with friends. I Sing Songs wrapped up with a beautiful love ballad that, when juxtaposed with the comedic nature of the show, was a beautiful and sincere look into Kreamer’s psyche as a composer.

A raucous and enjoyable night out.

SAMANTHA FERGUSON